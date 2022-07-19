Inter Miami Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Pre-season Friendly Match?

Inter Miami are all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday. This will be the first of four pre-season games for the Catalan giants in the United States. With the Blaugrana having signed several new talents such as Raphina and Robert Lewandowski, it will be interesting to see how they adapt along with the existing stars at the club.

Here is a look at how to watch the pre-season friendly live in India, the US and the UK, and the Inter Miami vs Barcelona live streaming details.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly being played?

The Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly is being played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

What time will the Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly begin?

The Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly is scheduled to begin live at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, July 20.

𝙄𝙉𝙎𝙄𝘿𝙀 𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒 👀🎥

Watch now the first day of @lewy_official 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/qCCqFvIFmM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022

How to watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match can tune in to fuboTV. The match will be telecast live at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 19.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona live streaming details in UK & elsewhere

Fans in the United Kingdom and around the world can watch the Inter Miami vs Barcelona pre-season friendly on Barca TV. The game will begin live at 1:00 AM BST on Wednesday, July 20.

Barcelona's squad for pre-season tour

Ter Stegen, Dest, Mika Mármol, Franck Kessie, Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Collado, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Fabio Blanco, Iñaki Peña, Nico, Chadi, Pablo Torre, Aubameyang, Balde, Casadó, Àlex Valle, I. Akhomach, Aranda, and Arnau Casas, Raphina, Andreas Christensen