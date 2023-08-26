Inter Miami Vs New York Red Bulls Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Make His MLS Debut?

Argentine footballer and World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has always been amongst the headlines since he made his way to MLS (Major League Soccer) club Inter Miami. Messi is one of the finest football players in the world but is yet to play a match in the MLS for David Beckham-owned club. The Argentine striker is expected to make his MLS debut in Inter Miami's upcoming match against New York Red Bulls.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi recently led Inter Miami to win the Leagues Cup 2023 title

Lionel Messi has almost scored in every match since his debut for Inter Miami

Inter Miami has not lost a single match since the arrival of Lionel Messi

Is Lionel Messi playing against the New York Red Bulls?

After winning the Leagues Cup and US Open Cup final for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is finally expected to make his MLS debut for the David Beckham-owned club. Inter Miami will face New York Red Bulls in their next MLS match. The match is crucial for Inter Miami if they want to make their way to the MLS playoffs. But Messi's presence is yet to be determined.

When and Where will the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, USA. The match will begin at 05:00 AM IST.

How to watch the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match in India?

Football fans in India cannot watch the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match as it was not broadcast on television.

How to stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match in India?

Football fans in India can stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match on AppleTV+. The match will start at 05:00 AM IST.

How to watch and stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch and stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. The match will start at 12:30 AM BST.

How to watch and stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match in the US?

Football fans in the UK can watch and stream the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2023 match with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and TSN. The match will start at 07:30 AM EST.