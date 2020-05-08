Inter Milan, AC Milan Reveal Two Proposals For New San Siro, To Include Entertainment Area

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan are considered as one of the fiercest rivals in Serie A. Despite the rivalry, the two teams share a common stadium, San Siro. Inter Milan and AC Milan have now come up with two proposals for the redevelopment of San Siro for an estimated cost of €1 billion ($1.08 billion).

Also Read | Throwback to Gareth Bale's Champions League hat-trick vs Inter Milan at San Siro: Watch

Inter Milan, AC Milan to invest €1 billion for San Siro's redevelopment

🏟️ | STADIUM



Inter and AC Milan presented their plans for the reconversion of the current Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and the creation of a Sport and Entertainment District in the San Siro area



👉 https://t.co/hELxGjR8Ps#FCIM @NuovoStadioMI pic.twitter.com/h5yTJcNRxR — Inter (@Inter_en) May 7, 2020

It is reported that the new San Siro will boast of a seating capacity of 60,000. The stipulated time to complete the project is three years, including an all-year entertainment district. Inter Milan and AC Milan have submitted their proposals to the Milan authorities. The two clubs aim to set up a retail and sports district with an investment worth €1 billion ($1.08 billion).

Inter Milan and AC Milan released a joint statement which stated that the redevelopment project will lead to the creation of a dedicated hub for retail, sports, culture as well as outdoor and indoor leisure activities. The project will see the development of a running track, a cycle path, an outdoor gym, a skateboard park, a five-a-side pitch and a sports museum.

Also Read | Inter Milan furious with Romelu Lukaku after Belgian claimed 23 teammates had coronavirus

Inter Milan, AC Milan's project to create thousands of new jobs

Most of the facilities will be available for free to the residents of the city of Milan and the surrounding areas. The project aims to deliver an innovative district dedicated to the next generation. It will be known for its cutting edge technology, along with the low environmental impact as well as high sustainability. The two clubs also claimed that the project would involve private investment estimated at €1 billion, further leading to the generation of thousands of new jobs.

Also Read | AC Milan vs Inter Milan produced one of the most iconic images in UCL history 15 years ago

Serie A return in question

In a positive sign towards a possible Serie A return, players of several teams have begun training. However, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, a few days ago claimed that it is impossible to fix a specific date to ensure the Serie A return. Italy has been under lockdown for more than a month, with partial reopening done this Monday.

Also Read | Italy's sports minister warns of 'increasingly narrow path' for Serie A return

Coronavirus deaths in Italy

Italy has emerged as one of the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, 2,16,000 people tested positive for the pandemic, while coronavirus deaths in Italy have crossed the 29,000 mark. Close to 100,000 have also recovered.