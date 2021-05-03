Inter Milan Fans Go Wild As Club Wins First Scudetto After 11 Years

Inter Milan fans finally had their long-awaited moment as the Nerazzurri won their first Serie A title after 11 years, ending their decade-long wait of lifting the "Scudetto” last week. The news of Inter Milan winning the Serie A flooded in soon after second-ranked Atalanta saw their latest league match end in a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, leaving Inter Milan 13 points clear at the top with four games left in the league.

Inter Milan Scudetto record

Inter Milan won their 19th “Scudetto” title on Sunday which was the Nerazzurri's first league title since their iconic treble of winning the Champions League, Serie A, and Coppa Italia under Jose Mourinho. The Milan outfit ended Juventus’ nine-year winning streak which was coincidently started by Antonio Conte with the Italian tactician winning the first three titles for the Turin side since joining them in 2012. Later on, the current Nerazzurri head coach joined Inter Milan in 2019 where he finished second last season. Antonio Conte's side went on to perform exceedingly well in the ongoing 20-21 season as they ended up winning the title last week with four games in hand.

Inter Milan Serie A champions: Fans celebrate Scudetto win in style

Internazionale ended their 11-year-long drought without a domestic title win and were officially crowned the Serie A winners after Atalanta's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. Following the news of the title win, fans took to the streets and gathered near the city's historic centre Piazza Duomo to celebrate their 19th “Scudetto” title on Sunday. Thousands of Nerazzurri fans took to the streets and were seen chanting and singing for their team following Nerazzurri's Serie A win. They all gathered in the main square near the cathedral and were seen climbing monuments with flares and waving flags.

Inter fans celebrate the club winning its first Scudetto in 11 years ðŸ“¸ pic.twitter.com/Tn8Ixn4O4n — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2021

Inter fans taking over the city âš«ï¸ðŸ”µ



ðŸ“¹ via @CedricCanale pic.twitter.com/DTzZ2G9Afx — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 2, 2021





Who has won maximum number of Scudettos? Serie A title stats

As of 2021, 17 different teams have lifted the Scudetto since the inception of the tournament in 1898. Juventus lead the race with 36 Serie A titles to their name while both the Milan outfits were on par and tied at 18 titles against their tally. However, Inter Milan have now gone up the ladder after being officially claiming their 19th Serie A title last week and now claim the second spot in the highest number of Scudetto wins. Following the third-placed AC Milan, Genoa FC find themselves on the fourth spot with 9 title wins, with Torino FC completing the top 5 with eight Serie A trophies to their name.