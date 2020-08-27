Inter Milan Transfer News: Serie A Giants In Talks To Sign Arturo Vidal From Barcelona

With the arrival of Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, several changes are expected ahead of the next season. A number of their 30-plus stars have reportedly been placed on the transfer list following that Champions League demolition Having spent two seasons at the Camp Nou, Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal might be on his way out of the club too, with Inter Milan rekindling their interest in the combative Chilean.

Inter Milan keen on pursuing Arturo Vidal transfer

According to a report by Sky Sports, Inter Milan have reignited their interest in an Arturo Vidal transfer this window. The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order, with Barcelona now linked with Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as his replacement. Having joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2018, Vidal has enjoyed a decent time at the Camp Nou, winning the LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup in his debut season.

However, the Chilean saw off a difficult term last season, with Barcelona failing to win a single piece of silverware. Inter Milan transfer news suggest that Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the Chilean midfielder and is eager to work with him again. The two had paired up at Juventus, a stint that lasted four seasons. The mutual respect and understanding between the duo could prove pivotal for the Serie A giants in securing the Arturo Vidal transfer.

Less complications in Arturo Vidal transfer to Serie A

Though the Sky Sports report does not mention a transfer fee, it is understood that Barcelona and Inter Milan will reach an agreement sooner rather than later due to the willingness of the two parties to negotiate. Meanwhile, the role of Koeman is also important, with the manager keen on rebuilding his squad. With the former Bayern man not in the plans of the new manager, the Arturo Vidal transfer might materialise without many complications. However, Inter also need to negotiate some sales, with the likes of Radja Nainggolan and Joao Mario returning from loan.

Antonio Conte's signings for the Serie A giants

The arrival of Antonio Conte at Inter Milan has brought about many changes in the squad. The manager was able to rope in the likes of first his prime target Romelu Lukaku, then Alexis Sanchez, Diego Godin and Christian Eriksen within one season and Arturo Vidal might just be another addition in his star-studded line up for the Serie A outfit.

Image courtesy: Arturo Vidal Twitter