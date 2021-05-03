Inter Milan Rap Video To Celebrate Scudetto-winning Season Goes Viral; WATCH

Inter Milan sealed their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday, with four games to spare, ending Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the league crown. The Nerazzurri have now overtaken local rivals AC Milan, who have 18 Serie A titles, to become the second-most successful club in Italy, behind Juventus. While celebrations were in order, the Inter Milan social media team collaborated on a rap video for the club, which has taken the internet by storm.

Fans praise Inter Milan rap video after Serie A giants clinch the league title

Just hours after clinching their first Serie A title in over a decade, the Inter Milan social media team dedicated a special rap video to the players, manager, and fans. The video, which features the likes of Samir Handanovic, Achraf Hakimi, Stefan de Vrij, Alexis Sanchez, Matias Vecino, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Ranocchia, Ivan Perisic, Ashley Young, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, and others has become a hit among fans on social media. The video clip also included some key moments in big games which eventually led to Inter Milan winning the title.

The Inter Milan rap video was titled, "I M Scudetto. All together we claim". The I & M standing for Inter and Milan respectively. Fans on social media were quick to react to the rap video as well. On Twitter, one wrote, "This rap video is fire. Congrats to Inter on their title win." Another added, "Inter Milan's media team deserves a lot of credit for this rap video. Lovely to see the club win the Scudetto after Juve's dominance."





Inter Milan Scudetto win: Scudetto meaning explainer

The Scudetto is a decoration worn by Italian sports clubs that won the annual championship of their respective sport in the previous season. Inter, who have now won the Serie A title, will now be eligible for that honour from next season onwards.

Italian League table: Race for top four heats up after Inter Milan clinch Scudetto

Inter Milan were crowned champions of Italy following Atalanta’s draw against Sassuolo on Sunday. Antonio Conte's side has played 34 games so far, winning 25, drawing seven, and losing two along the way. There are still 4 matchdays to go until the end of the season but Inter are now hoisted at 82 points, an unattainable peak for all the others in the league.

Atalanta, Juventus, and AC Milan are currently tied at second place with 69 points but the Bergamo-based side has a superior goal difference, following by the Old Lady. Napoli are in fifth place with 67 points.

Image Credits - Inter Instagram