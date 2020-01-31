Inter Milan To Make New Bid For Olivier Giroud As Lazio Enter Transfer Race

Serie A club Inter Milan have reportedly made another attempt to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud after making a failed attempt to sign Napoli's Fernando Llorente. According to reports, Inter had been eyeing the Frenchman before the January transfer window but planned out cutting their interest short due to concerns over their current squad being too big.

Lazio join transfer race to sign Giroud

According to reports, Chelsea will only allow the Giroud to leave if they find a suitable player to fill his shoes. The Blues are still in pursuit of securing the services of Napoli's Dries Mertens but are yet to agree to terms with the Italian club. Lazio is also now looking to sign the France International and the Italian club is pushing for an agreement before January 31st transfer deadline. Lazio is planning on signing Giroud on a two-and-a-half-year contract with an earning of three million euros per year.

Olivier Giroud has already turned down to offers from Premier League rivals Newcastle but reports suggest that he is open to join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. The striker's current deal will run out in the summer and has only played five times for Chelsea in the 2019-20 season.

Inter Milan sign Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan secured the signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen for a bargain deal on January 28. Tottenham Hotspur moved quickly to tie down Giovanni Lo Celso on a permanent deal. They also announced the big-money signing of Steve Bergwijn on January 29.

Christian Eriksen joins Inter Milan for £17m



Tottenham Record (all comps)

305 apps

69 goals

82 assists@premierleague record since debut in Sept 2013 (PL rank in brackets)

5️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Chances created (1st)

6️⃣2️⃣ Assists (1st)

2️⃣3️⃣ Goals outside box (1st)

8️⃣ Free-kick goals (1st) pic.twitter.com/Yx7wOEA6fY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 28, 2020

Christian Eriksen arrived amidst much fanfare from Ajax back in 2013. He was purchased from the money generated due to the Gareth Bale transfer. The Dane went on to register 69 goals and 89 assists in 305 appearances and saw the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona covet his signature.

