Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Semi-final In India, UK And USA?

A lot will be at stake when a jubilant Inter Milan host AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Inter are carrying a two-goal advantage courtesy of Eden Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first leg. Milan have had a moderate campaign so far and the 0-2 loss to Spezia in the Seria A would mean they can secure a place in the Champions League next season by winning the trophy next month.

When and where will the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match be played?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be played at San Siro, Milan. The match will be played on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan live telecast in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Inter Milan and AC Milan can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 17, 2023.

How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan live streaming of the Champions League semifinal match in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Inter Milan and AC Milan can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 17, 2023.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live streaming and live telecast in UK?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Inter Milan and AC Milan will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Tuesday.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live streaming and live telecast in USA?

In the USA, Inter Milan vs AC Milan can be watched live on CBS Sports. The match will be available for live stream on TUDN and paramount+ in the USA and the match will start at 3:00 AM, ET on Tuesday.