Inter Milan Vs Benevento Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Inter Milan (INT) and Benevento (BNV) will clash in the upcoming game of the Serie A. The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. The INT vs BNV live streaming is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 30 at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, January 31 at 1:15 AM IST). Here is our Inter Milan vs Benevento prediction, information on how to watch Inter Milan vs Benevento live in India and where to catch Inter Milan vs Benevento live scores.

Serie A standings: Inter Milan vs Benevento preview

By defeating crosstown rivals AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia earlier, Inter Milan restored the confidence after their game against Udinese ended in a disappointing goalless draw. Romelu Lukaku and team are at the second spot of the Serie A standings with 41 points and a win-loss record of 12-2 (five draws).

Benevento, on the other hand, will be looking to put an end to their three-game winless run on Saturday night when they face Inter Milan. Filippo Inzaghi’s boys are currently at the eleventh spot of the table with 22 points and a win-loss record of 6-9 (four draws).

Inter Milan vs Benevento live stream: Inter Milan vs Benevento prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our INT vs BNV prediction is that Inter Milan will come out on top in this contest.

Inter Milan vs Benevento live stream: Inter Milan vs Benevento team news

Inter Milan will be without the services of Matias Vecino and Danilo D'Ambrosio on Saturday as the two are currently recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, Massimo Volta, Luca Antei, Gaetano Letizia and Gabriele Moncini will be missing from the Benevento dugout due to injury, while Marco Sau will be serving the second of his two-match ban.

Inter Milan vs Benevento live stream: How to watch Inter Milan vs Benevento live

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 in India. The Inter Milan vs Benevento live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of both the teams.

Italy date and time: Saturday, January 30 at 8:45 PM

India date and time: Sunday, January 31 at 1:15 AM

Venue: San Siro Stadium, Milan

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Benevento probable playing 11

Inter Milan vs Benevento team news: Inter Milan probable playing 11

Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan vs Benevento team news: Benevento probable playing 11

Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari

