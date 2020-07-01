Inter Milan Vs Brescia Live Stream, Team News, Serie A Preview

Inter Milan face Brescia in their next home game at the San Siro in what is a crucial match for their slim Serie A title hopes. The Inter Milan vs Brescia match will take place on July 1 at 11 PM IST. Currently, Inter Milan occupy the third spot in the Serie A table while Lecce are placed 19th in the Serie A table.

Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream details and Serie A live match preview

The Inter Milan vs Brescia live match is important to both the teams, albeit for entirely different reasons. Inter Milan are in the top 3 of the Serie A table and will be looking to keep their slim hopes of a league title alive by winning this game. Brescia, on the other hand, find themselves in the relegation zone. The club is a massive eight points off safety in the Serie A table. With just eight rounds of Serie A fixtures remaining, time is running out for the club to ensure its safety in the league. Inter come into the game on the back of a late win against Parma. Brescia registered successive draws against Fiorentina and Genoa before this game.

Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream: Inter Milan vs Brescia Serie A live

Game: Inter Milan vs Brescia

Inter Milan vs Brescia Date and time: Wednesday, July 1, 11 PM IST

Wednesday, July 1, 11 PM IST Venue: San Siro

San Siro Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream: Inter Milan vs Brescia Serie A live, full squads

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Cristiano Biraghi, Filip Stankovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Victor Moses, Stefano Sensi, Ashley Young, Kwadwo Asamoah, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Christian Eriksen, Lucien Agoumé, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Edoardo Vergani, Matias Fonseca

🦁 Segui la Leonessa live e in esclusiva su @DAZNIT

👀 #InterBrescia 📆 Mercoledì 1 luglio 19.30

➡️ https://t.co/JokwlWyRqK pic.twitter.com/0CrSfMgBmb — Brescia Calcio BSFC (@BresciaOfficial) June 30, 2020

Brescia: Jesse Joronen, Lorenzo Andrenacci, Enrico Alfonso, Stefano Sabelli, Ales Mateju, Daniele Gastaldello, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Cristina, Felipe Curcio, Giangiacomo Magnani, Dimitri Bisoli, Bruno Martella, Rômulo, Birkir Bjarnason, Simon Skrabb, Sandro Tonali, Emanuele Ndoj, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromír Zmrhal, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Mattia Viviani, Daniele Dessena, Alessandro Semprini, Luca Tremolada, Alfredo Donnarumma, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Ayé, Alessandro Matri, Mario Balotelli

Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream: Inter Milan vs Brescia team news

Serie A fixtures, Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream: Inter Milan predicted XI

Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Godin; Moses, Barella, Gagliadini, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez

Serie A fixtures, Inter Milan vs Brescia live stream: Brescia predicted XI

Joronen; Sabelli, Papetti, Mateju, Semprini; Bjarnason, Tonali, Dessena; Zmrhal; Torregrossa, Donnarumma

Image Courtesy: Inter, Brescia Instagram