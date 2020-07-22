Inter Milan Vs Fiorentina Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, Serie A Preview

Inter Milan will host Fiorentina in their upcoming match of the Serie A 2019-20 season at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. Inter Milan are 3rd on the points table with 72 points and a game in hand. Antonio Conte's side has won 21 games in the season (Draws 9, Losses 4). Inter Milan have maintained a GD of 38. Inter Milan drew 2-2 in their last Serie A clash against Roma. As for Fiorentina, they are standing on the 12th position in the points table with 42 points in their account. Fiorentina have won 10 games in 34 outings (Draws 12, Losses 12) and have a negative GD of 12. Fiorentina won 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Torino.

Serie A live: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live stream

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live stream details

Game: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina

Date and time: Wednesday, July 22 (Thursday, July 23, 1:15 AM IST)

Venue: Giuseppe Meazza stadium

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina streaming: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live stream: SonyLiv

Serie A standings: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina H2H

24.02.19 Fiorentina - Inter 3 : 3

25.09.18 Inter - Fiorentina 2 : 1

05.01.18 Fiorentina - Inter 1 : 1

20.08.17 Inter - Fiorentina 3 : 0

22.04.17 Fiorentina - Inter 5 : 4

28.11.16 Inter - Fiorentina 4 : 2

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina predictions: Predicted XI before the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live stream

Inter Milan : Samir Handanovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Sebestiano Esposito

: Samir Handanovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Sebestiano Esposito Fiorentina: Pietro Terracciano, Martín Cáceres, Federico Ceccherini, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Badelj, Marco Benassi, Erick Pulgar, Dalbert, Pol Lirola, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic

Serie A standings: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina prediction

(Cover image source: Inter Milan/Instagram)