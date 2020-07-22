Inter Milan Vs Fiorentina Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, Serie A Preview

Quick links:
Inter Milan will host Fiorentina in their upcoming match of the Serie A 2019-20 season at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. Inter Milan are 3rd on the points table with 72 points and a game in hand. Antonio Conte's side has won 21 games in the season (Draws 9, Losses 4). Inter Milan have maintained a GD of 38. Inter Milan drew 2-2 in their last Serie A clash against Roma. As for Fiorentina, they are standing on the 12th position in the points table with 42 points in their account. Fiorentina have won 10 games in 34 outings (Draws 12, Losses 12) and have a negative GD of 12. Fiorentina won 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Torino.
Serie A standings: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina prediction
