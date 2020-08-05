Inter Milan Vs Getafe Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Europa League Live

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will face Getafe in their knockout-style Europa League Round of 16 clash at the Arena AufSchalke on Wednesday night. The Europa League game between Inter Milan and Getafe is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm local time (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Inter Milan vs Getafe prediction, Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream details and the Inter Milan vs Getafe h2h record as Europa League action returns.

Europa League fixtures: Inter Milan vs Getafe prediction and preview

Inter Milan were in stunning form when the Serie A season resumed and the Nerazzurri finished the campaign in second place, only a point behind eventual champions, Juventus. Antonio Conte's side also boasted the best defensive record in Serie A. Inter are the favourites to win the competition and Conte will be hoping to secure his first piece of silverware since taking charge of the club last summer. Inter will be without Matias Vecino, who will remain out of action until September.

Getafe finished in eight place on the LaLiga table, failing to secure European football for next season. The only way for Jose Bordalas' side to qualify for Europe next season is to win the Europa League. Getafe will be hoping to get the better of Inter despite going winless in their last six matches. Apart from Filip Manojlovic, Getafe can field their full-strength squad. Our Inter Milan vs Getafe prediction is that Inter Milan will win the game.

Europa League live: Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream details

Fans in India can watch Inter Milan vs Getafe live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (August 6, 12:30 am IST). Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Fans in the UK can watch the Inter Milan vs Getafe game on BT Sport 2.

Inter Milan vs Getafe h2h record

This will be the first time that Inter Milan and Getafe face each other in Europe. Getafe have never faced an Italian side in UEFA competitions and Inter will be their first. Inter Milan hold a record of 12 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws against Spanish opposition.

Image Credits - Getafe / Inter Twitter