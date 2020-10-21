Inter Milan Vs Monchengladbach Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Inter Milan take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 1 of the Champions League this week. The Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach live stream will begin on Wednesday night, October 21 (Oct 22 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The Champions League fixture will take place at the San Siro in Milan. Here is the Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach live stream information, Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach team news and Champions League live stream details.

Also Read: Champions League Results, Highlights: Man United Edge Past PSG, Morata Leads Juve To Win

Champions League schedule: Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach preview

Inter Milan would be looking to get all the three points to set down an early marker in Group B, which also features Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk. Antonio Conte’s men will be looking to reach the Round of 16 this season, a feat they last achieved in 2011-12. The Nerazzurri have made a shaky start to the Serie A season and currently find themselves in sixth place with seven points from four games. They come into this Champions League encounter on the back of a 2-1 loss to eternal rivals, AC Milan.

Also Read: Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have made a slow start to the Bundesliga season and currently find themselves in 11th place in the league. The German side have won just one out of their first four league games and have managed to collect just five points in the process. They come into the game against Inter after a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Also Read: Bayern Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach team news: Injury update

Inter Milan: Antonio Conte will not be able to call upon Ashley Young, Roberto Gagliardini and Milan Skriniar as they continue their self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Alessandro Bastoni is back after testing negative for the virus. Radja Nainggolan is certainly out of the game as well, while Matias Vecino is also doubtful.

Also Read: RB Salzburg Vs Lokomotiv Moscow Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Borussia Monchengladbach: Valentino Lazaro, Laszlo Benes and Denis Zakaria are not match-fit and will, therefore, miss the game. Andreas Poulsen is out with a shoulder injury while Julio Villalba is doubtful for the game as well with a muscle issue.

Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach team news: Probably playing 11

Inter Milan: Handanovic; de Vrij, Kolarov, D'Ambrosio; Darmian, Vidal, Sensi, Barella, Hakimi; Lukaku, Martinez

Handanovic; de Vrij, Kolarov, D'Ambrosio; Darmian, Vidal, Sensi, Barella, Hakimi; Lukaku, Martinez Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus, Stindl; Hofmann, Plea, Thuram

How to watch Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach live in India?

Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach game on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD. The Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For those who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach prediction

According to our Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach prediction, Inter Milan are favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Inter Milan Instagram, Borussia Monchengladbach Instagram