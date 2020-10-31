Inter Milan Vs Parma Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Preview​​​​​​​

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will face Fabio Liverani's Parma on Saturday, October 31 for their Matchday 6 clash in Serie A. The game between Inter Milan and Parma is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST) at the San Siro. Here's a look at the Inter Milan vs Parma team news, Inter Milan vs Parma live stream details and our Inter Milan vs Parma prediction ahead of the game.

Inter Milan vs Parma prediction and match preview

The Nerazzurri are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings with 10 points from five games. After two wins in their first two league games, Inter were held to a draw against Lazio followed by a disappointing 2-1 derby defeat to AC Milan. Inter then bounced back with a 2-0 win over Genoa last weekend and were most recently held to a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Parma are in 16th place in the Serie A standings with four points from their opening five games. Fabio Liverani's side were held to a 2-2 draw against Spezia last weekend but will be hoping to cause an upset when they face Inter on Saturday. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Inter Milan vs Parma prediction is a 3-1 win for Inter.

Inter Milan vs Parma team news, injuries and suspensions

For Inter Milan, the big news is that Romelu Lukaku will miss the game against Parma due to injury. Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi are also ruled out. Milan Skriniar's participation is also in doubt after the defender spent a fortnight in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Lautaro Martinez is expected to lead the line for Inter against Parma.

The visitors also have a list on unavailable players as Valentin Mihaila, Matteo Scozzarella and Maxime Busi are all sidelined. However, veteran defender Bruno Fernandes will return after completing his quarantine. Gervinho and Cornelius are likely to start in attack for Parma.

Serie A live: How to watch Inter Milan vs Parma live in India?

The Inter Milan vs Parma live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (10:30 pm IST). Fans in India can also watch the Inter Milan vs Parma live stream on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Achraf Hakimi, Parma Instagram