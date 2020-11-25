Inter Milan Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Inter Milan host Real Madrid at the San Siro as they continue the search for their first Champions League win this season. The previous game between the two sides ended up being a highly entertaining encounter, with Real Madrid winning 3-2 at home. The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream will begin on Thursday, November 26 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream information, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid prediction and Inter Milan vs Real Madrid team news ahead of the mouthwatering clash.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match preview

Antonio Conte’s side has struggled in Europe this season and sit at the bottom of Group B with two points from three games. However, with all the four teams in the group split by just three points, Inter Milan will be confident of making it to the knockout stages if they can get a winning run going. The club comes into the Champions League game on the back of a morale boosting 4-2 win against Torino, where they mounted an impressive comeback after being 2-0 down.

📽️🆕 @ChampionsLeague Diaries!

🤩⚽ Come behind the scenes as we travel to Milan and the stadium where we won la Undécima!

📺 https://t.co/e6s4dC8E13#RMUCL | @emirates pic.twitter.com/WjexzsnqUs — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 25, 2020

Real Madrid have fared slightly better than their opponents and are placed third in the Champions League standings with four points from three games. Zinedine Zidane’s men registered their first victory over the season on Matchday 3, when they beat Inter Milan 3-2. However, the Spanish club has failed to win since then, losing to Valencia in the league before a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in their last game.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid team news: Injury update

Inter Milan: Aleksandar Kolarov, Marcelo Brozovic and Daniele Padelli remain unavailable as they continue to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are out of the game with injuries.

Real Madrid: Captain Sergio Ramos will miss the game with an injury, with Federico Valverde out as well. Although Luka Jovic will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19, Eder Militao and Casemiro are back in contention after recovering from the virus. Star striker Karim Benzema continues to remain on the sidelines with an injury.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid team news: Probable playing 11

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, Bastoni, De Vrij; Hakimi, Barella, Vidal, Gagliardini, Perisic; Martinez, Lukaku

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Isco, Hazard; Diaz

How to watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live in India?

The Sony TEN 2 SD and Sony TEN 2 HD channels will broadcast the Champions League live encounter for Indian viewers. Fans can also catch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans in the UK will be able to watch the game on BT Sport, while viewers in the United States can catch the game on CBS Sports.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid prediction

According to our Inter Milan vs Real Madrid prediction, Inter Milan are the favourites to win the game.

