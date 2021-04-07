Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Serie A leaders Inter Milan are set to host Sassuolo at the San Siro in their next league fixture. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7 at 10:15 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo team news, how to watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live in India and other details of this Serie A encounter.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo prediction and preview

With nine consecutive wins in Serie A, Inter Milan have been in exceptional form and are the favourites heading into this game. The Nerazzurri beat Bologna 1-0 in their last game thanks to a goal from Romelu Lukaku. As a result, Antonio Conte's men now have an eight-point lead in the Serie A table with a game in hand. If Inter were to beat Sassuolo, it would undoubtedly be their title to lose considering they would have an 11-point advantage with nine games to go.

On the other hand, Sassuolo arrive at this fixture on the back of mediocre form as Roberto De Zerbi's side have only won two games (5D 6L) from their last 13 games in all competitions. Despite this poor run, they find themselves in ninth place in the Serie A table and way clear of the relegation places. However, Sassuolo will have to be at their best if they are to have any chance of defeating a Inter side in scintillating form. Considering the form of the two teams, our Inter Milan vs Sassuolo prediction is Inter Milan 2-0 Sassuolo.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo team news

Heading into this game, Inter Milan will be without Arturo Vidal and Danilo D'Ambrosio due to injuries. Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi will be without a number of players. Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, and Mehdi Bourabia are all sidelined for this game.

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

Sassuolo predicted starting line-up: Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches, Marlon Santos, Jeremy Toljan; Francesco Magnanelli, Pedro Obiang; Maxime Lopez, Brian Oddei, Filip Djuricic; Giacomo Raspadori.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live in India?

In India, fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo game live on Sony Six SD/HD. The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.