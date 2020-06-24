Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo Live Streaming, Team News, Serie A Preview

Third-placed Inter Milan will go up against Sassuolo in the Serie A on June 24. The game will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza with a kick-off time of 11 PM IST. Inter Milan will enter Wednesday's tie as favourites, having beaten Sampdoria in their last Serie A outing. Here are the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live streaming details, Serie A table update and Serie A fixtures preview.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live streaming

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo preview

Sassuolo are 12th in the Serie A standings with 32 points from 26 games so far. Inter last won against Sassuolo at the San Siro in 2014 by a 7-0 margin. Since then, the Nerazzurri have lost thrice and drawn once against the Neroverdi in the Italian top flight. Since the 2013-14 season, Inter have lost 54 percent of their matches against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo preview

Inter Milan play Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 pm IST. The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo game will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza. The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo game will be telecast on Sony TEN 2/HD. Inter Milan vs Sassuolo streaming will available on the Sony LIV app.

After the last 4 matches of Matchday 25, here is the standing 👇👇👇#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/FHSM2iMB9w — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 21, 2020

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live streaming

Serie A live - Inter Milan squad: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah, Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Ashley Young.

Serie A live - Sassuolo squad: Andrea Consigli,Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Stefano Turati, Gian Marco Ferrari, Marlon, Filippo Romagna, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Leonardo Fontanesi, Rogério

Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Mert Müldür, Jeremy Toljan, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Mehdi Bourabia, Hamed Junior Traorè, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Lukas, Haraslin, Domenico Berardi, Grégoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori.

