Inter Milan Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UCL Preview

Inter Milan square off against Shakhtar Donetsk in a group where none of the four teams have secured their qualification to the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan are currently at the bottom of the Champions League standings of their group with just five points, while Shakhtar Donetsk are on seven points and simply need to win in order to secure a place in the knockout rounds. The team could also manage to qualify despite a draw if Real Madrid fail to win against Gladbach in the other match of the group. Here is our Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream details, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live? Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream

The live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk game will be available on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD in India. The Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 pm IST.

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news

For the Nerazzurri's Matias Vecino, Andrea Pinamonti and Radja Nainggolan are ruled out through injury. Aleksandr Kolarov has recovered from a positive COVID case, but might not be a match fit. Yevhen Konoplyanka, Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Viktor Kornienko will all miss out for the visiting side with all the four long term absentees. Junior Moraes is another concern as the player was taken off in Shakhtar Donetsk's clash against Real Madrid and it is unlikely that the player will be involved.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news - Probable playing XI

Inter Milan probable XI - Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Shakhtar Donetsk probable XI - Anatoli Trubin (GK); Sergiy Bolbat, Vitao, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko; Viktor Kovalenko, Taras Stepanenko; Tete, Marlos, Taison; Fernando

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

A draw or defeat will see Inter Milan bow out of the Champions League but they find themselves up against no easy opponents, as the Shakhtar Donetsk side has already beaten Real Madrid twice. Based on the recent run of form, our prediction is that Inter Milan might edge past their opponents in a tightly contested battle.

