Inter Vs AC Milan Live Stream: How To Watch Milan Derby Live In India, UK And US?

The Serie A is set to feature a classic Derby di Milano as the two top clubs from Milan, Inter Milan and AC Milan, take on each other on Saturday night. The Milan derby is set to kick off live at 10:30 PM IST on February 5.

Ahead of the iconic clash, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live in India, the UK and the US, and the Inter vs AC Milan live stream details.

Inter vs AC Milan live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Serie A live, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the Inter vs AC Milan live stream on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media handles of the competing teams and the Serie A.

How to watch Serie A live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch Serie A live can tune in to the BT Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Inter vs AC Milan live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app that costs just £15 per month. BT sports can be accessed on a variety of devices that include laptops, smartphones and tablets. The match will kick off live at 6:00 PM BST on February 5.

Inter vs AC Milan live stream details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch Serie A live in the US can tune in to the CBS Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights of all matches. As for the Inter vs AC Milan live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ streaming platform. The match will kick-off live at 12:00 PM ET on February 5.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan team news

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Image: Twitter@InterMilan, ACMilan