Inter Vs Bayern Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live?

After a disappointing 3-2 defeat in the Derby di Milano on the weekend, Serie A giants Inter Milan are all set to host Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in their first group stage match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday night. Similarly, the Bavarians also suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Having dropped points in their respective domestic leagues, both teams will be looking to produce a comeback when they take on each other. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring two of the best clubs in the world, here is a look at how to watch UCL live in India, the UK and the US, and the Inter vs Bayern live streaming details.

What time will Inter vs Bayern begin?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League clash will commence live at 12.30 a.m. IST on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Inter vs Bayern taking place?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich game is taking place at the iconic San Siro stadium.

Where to watch UCL live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Inter vs Bayern live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich game via live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 p.m. BST on Wednesday, September 7.

Where to watch UCL live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to ViX+, TUDN USA or Univision Now. Meanwhile, the Inter vs Bayern live streaming will be available on TUDN and Univision. The game will begin live at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 7.