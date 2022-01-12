Inter Vs Juventus Live Stream: How To Watch Supercoppa Italiana 2021 In India, US And UK?

Inter Milan are all set to lock horns against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana 2021 final at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Wednesday night, as per the local time. Inter head into the much-anticipated clash as the table toppers of the Serie A 2021-22 season, whereas, Juventus sit fifth in the Serie A standings. Meanwhile, Inter Milan face Juventus after winning against Lazio, 2-1 in their last Serie A clash, while the latter is coming off a 4-3 win over Roma.

Inter Milan vs Juventus: Team News and Predicted Playing Line-ups

Inter Milan and Juventus have met each other a total of 229 times in the past, and Juventus have an upper hand over the former in terms of wins. Inter have won on 65 occasions, whilst 57 matches have ended in draws and Juventus have won 107 matches in total.Heading into the match, Juventus miss a few big players like Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo and Federico Chiesa. Whereas, Inter Milan have a fully fit squad with no injuries or suspensions.

Inter Milan Predicted Playing XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Juventus Predicted Playing XI: Perrin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Dybala

Inter Milan vs Juventus: Live Streaming Details in India, US and UK

The Inter Milan vs Juventus match will not be telecasted in India, however interested football fans can get live updates on the social media handles of the teams. Meanwhile, football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on BT Sport 2, while the live streaming will be available on the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service. At the same time, soccer fans in the United States(US) can tune in to the live telecast by CBS Sports Network to enjoy the match, while Paramount+ will stream the match live. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday in India, at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the US, and at 7:30 PM in the UK from the San Siro Stadium.

(Image: AP)