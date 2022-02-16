Inter Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Leg 1 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will witness Liverpool take a trip to Milan to lock horns against Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 1:30 AM IST.

In terms of head-to-head, Inter Milan and Liverpool have played each other on four occasions all of which have come in the knockout stages. Inter have won once, with Liverpool having won thrice. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is just one victory away from his 50th win as a manager in the UCL. Here is where you can find the Inter vs Liverpool live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Inter vs Liverpool Team News

In terms of team news, for Inter Milan Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens are both out injured while Nicolo Barella is suspended after being sent off against Real Madrid. In addition, Aleksandar Kolarov too will be unavailable as he ineligible to play after being not being named in the Champions League squad.

As for Liverpool, Jordan Henderson had a knock and is uncertain about the clash.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool Possible starting line-ups

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Inter vs Liverpool LIVE Stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Inter Milan and Liverpool live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Inter Milan vs Liverpool match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP