Inter Vs Roma Live Stream: How To Watch Coppa Italia 2021-22 In India, US And UK?

Inter Milan will be up against AS Roma in the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia 2021-22, scheduled to be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Tuesday night, local time. Inter reached the quarterfinal after beating Empoli 3-2 in the Round of 16 on January 20. On the other hand, Roma qualified after earning a 3-1 victory over Lecce in the previous round on January 21.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia 2021-2022 quarter-final: Match Preview

Inter head into their home match on Tuesday after facing a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in the Serie A, while the visitors are coming off a scoreless draw against Genoa in the Italian top-tier league. Inter currently sits one point ahead of Napoli and Milan at the top of the Serie A title currently and will look to get back to winning momentum during the match against Roma. Roma finds themselves places seventh in the standings. Out of the last five matches between Inter and Roma, the former have won on the last two occasions, while the other three matches have ended in draws.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia 2021-2022 quarter-final: Key Players

Heading into the match, Alexis Sanchez will be the key player for Inter as he also scored in the round of 16 match. At the same time, Tammy Abraham will be Roma’s key player, having contributed with a goal and an assist in the Round of 16. Abraham has scored 10 goals in 23 Serie A matches this season, while Sanchez has scored two goals in 16 Serie A matches.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia 2021-2022 quarter-final: Predicted Teams

The Coppa Italia 2021-22 quarter-final between Inter Milan and AS Roma will be not telecasted in India, however, fans can get live updates on the social media handles of the teams. Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Premier Sports 2, while the live streaming would be available on the Premier Sports website or Virgin streaming service. Soccer fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Paramount+. The match is scheduled to start from San Siro at 1:30 AM on Wednesday in India, at 8:00 PM, Tuesday in the UK, and at 3:00 PM, Tuesday in the US.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; Bastoni, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio; Dimarco, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Darmian; Dzeko, Sanchez

AS Roma Predicted Starting XI: Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini; Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Cristante, Oliveira, Karsdorp; Abraham, Zaniolo

