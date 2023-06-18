Intercontinental Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Lebanon Live?

Why you are reading this: The ground is fixed for the final of the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup, as India will face Lebanon for the last time in this competition. The Indian football team remains undefeated in their last 3 games, as they won against Mongolia and Vanuatu and drew their previous game against Lebanon. India would eye the trophy on Sunday as they are facing the team with the best statistics. India must win the final in order to maintain or improve their present FIFA ranking and reserve a berth in Pot 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw. On the other hand, the Cedars have a fantastic chance to overcome India in their own territory and maintain a higher FIFA rating. It is also worth noting that this is their first final in 59 years!

3 things you need to know

India is currently ranked 101, as per FIFA rankings

According to the FIFA rankings, Lebanon is currently ranked 99

India and Lebanon drew in their most recent game on Thursday

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri-led India Set To Take On Lebanon At Intercontinental Cup Final

When will India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup final begin?

The fixture of the final between India and Lebanon will be played on Sunday, June 18th, as the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon be played?

The fixture of the final between India and Lebanon will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

Also Read: Srikanth Aces All-India Duel, Sindhu Departs; Updates From Jakarta's Indonesia Open

Where will the India vs. Lebanon game be broadcast in India?

The Star Sports network will be airing the final match between India and Lebanon.

Where will the game between India and Lebanon be live-streamed in India?

The final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

What is India’s squad for the following Intercontinental Cup?

The #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 can’t wait for #INDLBN ⚔️ to kickoff and find out who takes it home! 🔥



AND NEITHER CAN WE 😱🤯#IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/dez67BTs5O — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2023

India Squad for Lebanon Match:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita