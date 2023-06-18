Intercontinental Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Lebanon Live?

Quick links:
India will face Lebanon in the HIC Final(Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)
Why you are reading this: The ground is fixed for the final of the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup, as India will face Lebanon for the last time in this competition. The Indian football team remains undefeated in their last 3 games, as they won against Mongolia and Vanuatu and drew their previous game against Lebanon. India would eye the trophy on Sunday as they are facing the team with the best statistics. India must win the final in order to maintain or improve their present FIFA ranking and reserve a berth in Pot 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw. On the other hand, the Cedars have a fantastic chance to overcome India in their own territory and maintain a higher FIFA rating. It is also worth noting that this is their first final in 59 years!
3 things you need to know
Also Read: Sunil Chhetri-led India Set To Take On Lebanon At Intercontinental Cup Final
The fixture of the final between India and Lebanon will be played on Sunday, June 18th, as the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
The fixture of the final between India and Lebanon will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.
Also Read: Srikanth Aces All-India Duel, Sindhu Departs; Updates From Jakarta's Indonesia Open
The Star Sports network will be airing the final match between India and Lebanon.
The final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
The #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 can’t wait for #INDLBN ⚔️ to kickoff and find out who takes it home! 🔥— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2023
AND NEITHER CAN WE 😱🤯#IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/dez67BTs5O
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, and Rahul Bheke.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita