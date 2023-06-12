Intercontinental Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Vanuatu Live?

Why you're reading this: The Indian football team is all set to lock horns against Vanuatu at the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The third edition of the tournament hosted by AIFF kicked off with India vs Mongolia match-up last week. India won the clash 2-0. The tournament is crucial in Team India’s bid to enter the top-10 rankings in Asia by 2026.

3 things you need to know

India are currently ranked 101 in the FIFA world rankings, while Vanuatu are placed in 164th position

India have already won its opening game against Mongolia 2-0

India are currently placed in second place on the Intercontinental Cup points table

When will India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup begin?

The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where will India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup take place?

The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu is slated to place at the Kalinga stadium in Odisha.

How to watch the live streaming and broadcast of the Intercontinental Cup match in India?

The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. the match will also be live-streamed on JioCinema. The live telecast of the game will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Check out playing XIs for India and Vanuatu

India’s full squad for Intercontinental Cup 2023

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, and Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita

Head Coach: Igor Stimac

Image: @indianfootball/Instagram