Intercontinental Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Vanuatu Live?

Quick links:
Sunil Chhetri with Igor Stimac (Image: @indianfootball/Instagram)
Why you're reading this: The Indian football team is all set to lock horns against Vanuatu at the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The third edition of the tournament hosted by AIFF kicked off with India vs Mongolia match-up last week. India won the clash 2-0. The tournament is crucial in Team India’s bid to enter the top-10 rankings in Asia by 2026.
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu is slated to place at the Kalinga stadium in Odisha.
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. the match will also be live-streamed on JioCinema. The live telecast of the game will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Couple of changes for the #BlueTigers 🐯 for #VANIND as Nandha Kumar makes his Sr. 🇮🇳 team debut 💙#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pizxQFP4FV— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2023
A physical Vanuatu 🇻🇺 side, lead by Brian Kaltack is ready for #VANIND ⚔️#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DEK84cOdpi— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2023
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, and Rahul Bheke
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita
Head Coach: Igor Stimac
Image: @indianfootball/Instagram