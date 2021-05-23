International Footballer Sangeeta Soren Forced To Work As Daily-wage Worker In Brick Kiln

Women's football team player Sangeeta Soren has been forced to work as a daily-wage labourer at a Brick Kiln in Dhanbad's Basamudi village. The 20-year-old international footballer had even received a national call-up last year before COVID-19 lockdown hampered the sports and events world.

Sangeeta Soren was promised help by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren last year after a video of her seeking help during the lockdown went viral on social media. Giving up on hopes from the government, Sangeeta took to brick kilning to help support her family.

Determined Sangeeta Soren honed her football skills despite financial struggles. Sangeeta was picked in U-17 India squad for age-group tournaments at the continental level in Bhutan and Thailand in 2018-19. A senior team call-up also came the Jharkhand player's way but the pandemic disrupted rather crucial plans.

Sangeeta did not give up on her football dream

Sangeeta's father Duba Soren lost eyesight partially due to old age and her elder brother, who is also a daily wage labourer, has found it difficult to get work amid lockdown. As a result, the entire burden of running the family has fallen on the young football player. Sangeeta accompanies her mother to the brick kiln.

Duba Soren mentioned his hope from the government to step in and recognise his daughter but nothing has come their way. He added that the local MLA has also not stepped in to offer a helping hand but nothing worked out.

Sangeeta has not given up on her dream but she points out that it's important for her to continue working to keep the livelihood intact. Despite all these difficulties, Sangeeta makes sure she finds time to train every morning at a nearby field. Sangeeta said players often moved from Jharkhand to play for other States after not getting the right recognition from the State government.