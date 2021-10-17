IOC Expresses 'strong Reservations' Against FIFA's Plan To Host Biennial World Cup

FIFA has been contemplating the concept of holding a World Cup every two years and based on reports, UEFA, some of Europe's leading clubs, their players, national associations and now the International Olympic Committee, have voiced their concerns against it. Even though IOC President Thomas Bach said a month ago that they will not interfere in the decision, the IOC have now released a statement against FIFA's plan of hosting a biennial World Cup. In the statement, they cite the numerous oppositions that FIFA have faced and that the IOC also share the same reservations.

"A number of international federations of other sports, national football federations, clubs, players, player associations and coaches have expressed strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for FIFA," the IOC's Executive Board said in a statement. "The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, international sports federations and major event organisers for a wider consultation, including with athletes' representatives, which has obviously not taken place."

The IOC gave several reasons for the call for 'wider consultations'. They said that the increased number of World Cups would create a clash with other major international sports and also cited the impact it could have on the health of the players. "The increase in men's events in the calendar would create challenges for the further promotion of women's football. The plans, in particular the doubling in the frequency of the World Cup, would create a further massive strain on the physical health of the players," the IOC added.

UEFA and its national associations against hosting of biennial World Cup

Arsene Wenger, who is FIFA's current Chief of Global Football Development, strongly advocates the idea of holding a bilineal World Cup as a part of FIFA's review of the international match calendar. This week, he reiterated his support for the change.

Responding to a letter to a fans group Football Supporters Europe, UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said that UEFA and its national associations also have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of FIFA’s plans. The letter then reads that the proposal was not presented to any of the confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs, and all the football community.

Image: AP/PTI