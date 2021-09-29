IPL 2021: 'Played In Right Spirit,' Eoin Morgan Comments On Heated Exchange With R Ashwin

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday opened up about the verbal altercation that he had with Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Morgan and Ashwin were involved in a heated argument during the 41st game of the ongoing IPL 2021 between KKR and DC. After the match, Morgan was asked about the incident that took place on the field, to which the England captain responded by saying that things can boil over pretty quickly on a hot day, adding "Thankfully it didn't." Morgan further said that both sides "played in the right spirit".

"Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn’t. We all played in the right spirit. And its a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It's his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

What went down between Morgan and Ashwin?

The incident occurred after New Zealand spinner Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin with the first ball of the final over and hurled a few words at him. While Ashwin was responding to Southee, Morgan came out in support of his teammate and said a few words of his own to the Indian spinner. After that, Ashwin was seen approaching Morgan and pointing his fingers at him, before KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik intervened to keep the two apart. In the second innings, however, it was Ashwin who had the last laugh, dismissing Morgan for a duck.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Dinesh Karthik revealed that Morgan was unhappy with Ashwin's decision to take a single after a throw from KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi hit Rishabh Pant at the other end of the crease. Karthik said that Morgan expected DC batters to not take the single after the ball hit their skipper Rishabh Pant as the England skipper felt it was against the spirit of the game.

Kolkata eventually won the match against Delhi by 3 wickets as they chased down the target in just 18.2 overs. Earlier, KKR bowlers put up a great show as they restricted Delhi for 127/9 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, and Venkatesh Iyer picked 2 wickets each, while Tim Southee picked 1 under his belt. Sunil Narine then contributed to the run chase as he smashed 21 off just 10 balls to help his side win the game. Narine was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI