Irked Chelsea Captain Involved In Heated Spat With Fan Post Premier League Loss To Arsenal

After Chelsea's loss to Arsenal on Wednesday, captain Cesar Azpilicueta was seen getting involved in a heated argument with fans. Chelsea were defeated 2-4 by Arsenal in their Premier League encounter as a result of some sloppy defensive tactics towards the backend of the game. One of those errors, in which Azpilicueta himself was involved, resulted in Chelsea conceding a penalty and missing a chance to tie the game.

Following the final whistle, Azpilicueta was seen approaching a group of enraged fans and arguing with them about the game's outcome. After some Chelsea fans in the stands blamed him for the loss, Azpilicueta appeared to lose his cool. In extra time, Azpilicueta was penalised for bringing down Bukayo Saka in the box, which resulted in a penalty goal. Here's the video of the incident, where the Spaniard can be seen arguing with a group of Chelsea supporters.

César Azpilicueta confronted Chelsea fans at the full-time whistle following their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.pic.twitter.com/KomUHVPizO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel remarked after the game that he witnessed Azpilicueta's heated dispute with a section of supporters and that he "understands" the fans' frustration. "I was not part of it, I saw it, but, honestly, I can also understand the fan," Tuchel told reporters at his post-match press conference.

Talking about his side's poor defensive tactic in the game, Tuchel acknowledged the mistake and said that an individual player can't be blamed for the team's performance.

"It’s not about individual players. A defensive performance is a team performance and an offensive performance is a team performance. You need to have the tactics right, which is doubtful I had this right, and you need the team selection right, again it’s doubtful I had this right," Tuchel said.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

In terms of the game, the Blues conceded the opening goal in the 13th minute when Eddie Nketiah intercepted a bad pass from Chelsea defender Christensen to goalkeeper Mendy and slotted it into the post. Chelsea equalised in the 17th minute thanks to a Timo Werner goal. Arsenal regained the lead in the 27th minute when Emile Smith Rowe's low shot hit the lower corner of Chelsea's post.

Chelsea managed to make a comeback once again thanks to a goal from captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the 32nd minute. Arsenal, however, scored two more goals after the half-time to eventually win the game.