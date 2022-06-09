Irked Defender Throws Bottle At Linesman Over Offside Call, Yet Escapes Red Card; WATCH

UEFA Nations League B Group 1 featured a tense encounter between Scotland and Armenia, where things got heated as a defender threw a bottle at the assistant referee over an offside call. While Armenian defender Arman Hovhannisyan was fortunate to avoid a red card for his actions, it made little difference to the match result, as Scotland went on to win 2-0.

Scotland vs Armenia: Defender throws bottle at assistant referee

Scotland won the match against Armenia thanks to two first-half goals from Anthony Ralston in the 28th minute and Scott McKenna in the 40th minute. While the Scotts dominated the match and could have scored more goals, there was an unsporting gesture witnessed just before half-time of the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 clash.

Armenian defender Arman Hovhannisyan lost his cool when McKenna put the ball in the back of the net, with the assistant not having raised his flag. Following the incident, the visitors were left protesting as they believed the goal should have been ruled out for offside. With referee Sebastian Gishamer and his assistants ignoring the Armenian complaints, Hovhannisyan was left furious. He picked up the bottle lying next to the goal and aimed it at the linesman.

Despite VAR being used for the match, the referee interestingly did not book the player. While the referees did not use the video technology to punish Hovhannisyan for his actions, they did use it to rule out the third goal scored by Scotland, as McKenna was deemed marginally offside.

🤯 İskoçya ile Ermenistan arasında dün oynanan UEFA Uluslar Ligi karşılaşmasında Ermeni oyuncu Arman Hovhannisyan, İskoçya'nın attığı 3. gol sonrası yan hakeme su şişesi fırlattı.



❌ Hakem, VAR ile golü iptal etti.



(@PremierSportsTV)#UEFANationsLeague pic.twitter.com/3Fou3buf37 — golvarmi.com (@golvarmi) June 9, 2022

UEFA Nations League: League B Group 1 standings update

Following their 2-0 win over Armenia, Scotland currently lead the League B Group 1 standings with three points and a goal difference of 2. Meanwhile, Ukraine are in second place with three points following their 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Both Scotland and Ukraine have played just one match so far.

While Armenia have also scored three points, they have played two games and are currently in third because of a -1 goal difference. Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland continue to remain winless after two games.