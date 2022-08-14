Irked Kylian Mbappe Squanders A Spot-kick As Teammate Subs Him In Favour Of Messi: Watch

The reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory over Montpellier. While Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. contributed with two goals for the team, French footballer Kylian Mbappe also registered his first goal of the season. Despite the stellar performance by the team against Montpellier, the Frenchman currently finds himself in the headlines for an incident that took place during the match.

While Mbappe managed to register his first goal of the season, he was seen in frustration for much of the first half of the match. He has a golden opportunity in the 23rd minute after the home side was awarded a penalty, but the 23-year-old couldn’t convert the goal as Jonas Omlin made the save for Montpellier. Going ahead in the match, Mbappe was spotted to be irked after the ball wasn’t passed to him during a rally.

While PSG led the match by 2-0 in the first half, Vitinha managed to break forward and decided against giving the ball to Mbappe. This led to the Frenchman being visibly annoyed as he stopped, turning his back on the play. The gall ended up going to Lionel Messi, before going to Achraf Hakimi, who dragged his effort wide.

Watch the viral video of the incident:

Fans call out Kylian Mbappe for ruining PSG's chemistry

The video of the incident went viral on social media after being shared by a user and received reactions from all corners of the football world. Fans reacted to Mbappe’s action furiously, as they felt he needs to calm down his ego. It is pertinent to mention that Messi and Neymar scored a goal piece for PSG in their Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign opener, while Mbappe missed the game due to an injury.

Reacting to Mbappe turning his back on play, a fan said, “Mbappe needs top pip down his ego... He legit walked away from a counter because he didn't receive a pass and funny enough if he had made the run in the box he would have scored the goal but he wasn't there”.

Mbappe needs top pip down his ego... He legit walked away from a counter because he didn't receive a pass and funny enough if he had made the run in the box he would have scored the goal but he wasn't there. pic.twitter.com/Rucas9RD5n — 𝕻𝖆𝖚𝖑'𝖘 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖙 (@OAP_LFC) August 13, 2022

At the same time, another fan wrote, “Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots”.

Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots 😭 — ⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, another football fan called out Kylian Mbappe for ruining PSG’s chemistry. “Mbappe ruins PSG chemistry, may give you some goals here and there but PSG plays horrible when he is on the field, they force feed him and in big matches it will cost them,last week MESSI and NEYMAR played better without him, the whole team plays better, the ball travels faster,” the fan added.