Is 2021 Lionel Messi's Worst Year As Footballer? Leo's New Post Should Shut Down Critics

Earlier in November, PSG forward Lionel Messi was awarded football's most prestigious honour, his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. The Argentine legend managed to garner more votes than Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who finished second and third respectively. However, there were some outspoken critics who claimed that Messi did not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or and fans also called 2021 his 'worst' year till now. However, Messi hit back at the haters by uploading a collage video of images from 2021 with all his achievements and a separate image featuring the titles he won in 2021.

The awards in the image uploaded to Messi's Instagram handle included his seventh Ballon d'Or, the Copa Del Rey title he won with Barcelona before departing for PSG and also the Copa America, his very first international trophy. Messi also mentioned that he hopes COVID-19 ends soon and wishes his fans the best for 2022. Lionel Messi wrote on his Instagram account: "I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021. Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the s****y virus that never ends. Hopefully, 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hugs everyone!!!" (Translated from Spanish).

Messi's gigantic 226-foot-tall mural

In his hometown of Rosario in Argentina, to pay homage to one of the greatest football players to ever grace the field, a giant mural was painted of Messi. Standing at 226 feet tall, the mural is designed and painted by local artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga with the graffiti saying, "From Other Galaxy, From My City". It comes as a little surprise that such a mural would be made of a player who has done so much for his country.

A giant mural of Lionel Messi has been unveiled in Leo’s native city of Rosario.



The work is titled “From another galaxy and from my city” pic.twitter.com/18uSp18pB4 — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) December 13, 2021

Earlier in July last year, the Atomic Flea helped the Argentine national team win the Copa America title. Lionel Messi led Argentina to beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and seal the veteran's first major international trophy. Argentina's winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

Image: AP/@leomessi/Instagram