Is Antonio Conte Leaving Tottenham? Italian Boss Drops Massive Hint On Spurs Future

When Tottenham Hotspur appointed Antonio Conte as their manager, the Italian was expected to turn around the fortune and help the club challenge for a top-four finish. However, things haven't gone according to the plan, with the London club still outside the top four while losing four of their last five matches.

The 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday saw Tottenham Hotspur now seven points off the top four. Following the defeat, Antonio Conte has dropped a major hint on his future with the club during the post-match press conference.

Antonio Conte's press conference on his future with Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte's contract with Tottenham is for 18 months with an option to extend. The Italian was appointed as the manager after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. Following the loss to Burnley, the former Inter Milan coach looked frustrated and said that the club will have to make "an assessment" on his position following series of losses.

While speaking to the press after the match, Antonio Conte said, "It was a difficult night. It's not only tonight, in the last five games we lost four games. It means there will be [an] assessment about the club, about me, because I think for me it is very frustrating to lose four out of five. For sure the situation speaks clear. I am really sorry for the fans, I am really sorry because I think they don't deserve this. But when you lose four out of five it means the club have to make an assessment, also to speak together, and to understand which is the best solution."

Will Antonio Conte stay at Tottenham Hotspur?

Antonio Conte's interview also saw the Italian admitting about not being ready to losing matches continuously. Talking about the situation, he added, "In this situation the players are always the same in this club, the club change coaches, but the players are the same, but the result doesn't change. I repeat, I am too honest to accept this type of situation, and for sure we will make an assessment with the club, because I repeat, it is not right, it is not right, it is not good for everybody to continue to lose and I can't accept this. It's not good for nobody. In the last five games we've lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality."

"I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don't know. I'm not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes."