Is Aubameyang Playing Tonight Vs Olympiacos? Arsenal Team News For Europa League Fixture

Arsenal are set to lock horns against Olympiacos in the second leg of their ongoing Europa League campaign on Thursday. The Gunners will be aiming to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League as we look at Mikel Artea's potential team selection and address the question "is Aubameyang playing tonight?"

Is Aubameyang playing tonight?: Aubameyang injury update

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not feature in the Gunners' victory over Tottenham Hotspur as he missed out on Arsenal's last match with the club captain being benched by Arteta due to disciplinary reasons. However, the London outfit did not miss their captain and coped to play well without him as they went on to register a narrow 2-1 win over Spurs in the North London derby during their Premier League clash last weekend.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was a part of a post-match interview after the win where he mentioned how he has a good relationship with Aubameyang and went on to add how the Arsenal captain is expected to respect his team more among other things. With everything looking good, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be back in the starting 11 on Thursday and lead the line for Arsenal against Olympiacos. However, they are set to miss the like of Bukayo Saka with the English international suffering from a hamstring injury.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Predicted Playing 11

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympiacos- Jose Sa, Kenny Lala, Oleg Reabciuk, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Yann M'Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis, Mady Camara, Georgios Masouras, Mathieu Valbuena, Bruma, Youssef El-Arabi

Aubameyang has been a crucial figure in Arsenal's success in recent times. He has already found the back of the net nine times for the Gunners this season and is second on the team's highest goal scorers list, trailing Alexandre Lacazette by one goal.

The 31-year-old attacker is expected to play an important role for the Gunners on Thursday as they look to cement a quarter-finals spot in the Europa League. The Gabonese star is likely to link up with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe in Arteta's attack line. Arsenal will be relying on his pace, skill, and experience to disrupt Olympiacos' defence as his performance may well and truly be key in deciding the outcome of this clash given the striker's ability to have a massive impact on any game.