Is Carlo Ancelloti Best Italian Coach Of All Time? Madrid Coach First To Win 4 UCL Titles

Real Madrid continued their stellar form under head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the 2021-22 season by defeating Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France stadium in Paris on Saturday night and picking up their 14th UEFA Champions League final. This was the 62-year-old’s second UCL trophy with Madrid, having won the title with the team, back in 2013-14. It is pertinent to mention that Ancelotti managed Real Madrid for two years from 2013 to 2015 and rejoined the team in July 2021 for his second run.

Under the guidance of Ancelotti, Real Madrid finished the La Liga 2021-22 season as the Spanish Champions, with a 13 points lead over second-placed Barcelona. The team performed in a similar fashion in the Champions League, as they finished at the top of the Group D points table with five wins and a loss, which fixed their round of 16 clash against PSG. After knocking PSG out of the tournament, Madrid triumphed over defending champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals and thumped Manchester City in the semis.

A look at Carlo Ancelotti's celebratory football career-

With the UCL 2021-22 title win on Saturday, Ancelotti became the first football manager to win four European Cups. The Italian manager won his first Champions League trophy in the 2002-03 season with AC Milan and won it again with the same team during the 2006-07 season. He then won the UCL 2013-14 title, during his first spell at Madrid.

The 62-year-old’s plethora of experience as a manager has seen him being crowned champions across different competitions around the club. Alongside the four UCL titles with Madrid and Milan, Ancelotti has also won the FIFA Club World Cup twice, in 2014-15 with Madrid and in 2007/08 with AC Milan. He won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2009/10 and also won the FA Cup in the same year.

Ancelotti is a La Liga winning coach with Madrid, and also a German and Italian title winner with Bayern Munich and AC Milan respectively. At the same time, he is also a Ligue 1 champion with Paris Saint-Germain. Over the years, he has managed football giants like Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Milan, Chelsea, and Juventus, alongside four other clubs.

(Image: @realmadrid/Twitter)