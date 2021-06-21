Is Christian Eriksen Playing Tonight Vs Russia? Eriksen Health Update

Denmark will take on Russia in their final group stage game of the UEFA Euro 2020 as they look to keep their slim hopes of knockout qualification alive. The game will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Tuesday, June 22. With the game of great importance, the availability of Christian Eriksen has been questioned especially after he was discharged from the hospital. Here's the latest on the Christian Eriksen return and the Christian Eriksen injury update:

Is Christian Eriksen playing tonight? When is Christian Eriksen coming back?

Christian Eriksen was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed due to cardiac arrest in the 43rd minute of Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. It was revealed that the Inter Milan midfielder had suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated and a defibrillator was used on him on the pitch before he was taken to hospital. Eriksen then received an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device that is a type of pacemaker and can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital. More here ⬇️#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/jzF338XiC1 — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 18, 2021

Christian Eriksen surprised the Denmark team with a visit in the middle of a training session on Friday and then gave everyone a hug, his teammates said on Saturday. The 29-year-old immediately went to see his teammates after being discharged from the hospital.

Eriksen is not yet cleared to play but the device should keep out further such incidents in the future. As per the Christian Eriksen injury update, no return date has been mentioned and it remains unclear when the Denmark international will return to the pitch. The 29-year-old should return to action once all tests are completed and could play football for Inter Milan in the upcoming season. However, his device will need a special dispensation from the Italian Olympic committee which is responsible for all sports, bar players from playing with internal defibrillators.

As for Denmark, they have slim hopes of qualification and are currently at the bottom of Group B with two defeats in two against Belgium and Finland. The Danes can finish in second place in the group with a win over Russia plus a Finland loss to Belgium. Their qualification will still depend on the goals scored in these games, considering their negative 2-goal difference. Denmark will need to win at least by two or more goals to go second, as a third-place knockout qualification looks uncertain at the moment with three points.

