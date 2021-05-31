Is Copa America 2021 Cancelled? Tournament Under Threat As COVID cases Rise In Argentina

On Sunday, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said it won't be hosting the 2021 Copa America tournament in Argentina amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. The decision comes less than two weeks before the grand tournament was due to start. The competition was initially scheduled to kick off in Buenos Aires on June 13 and fans have now been curious to know whether the 2021 Copa America has been cancelled.





What happened to Copa America 2021: is Copa America 2021 cancelled?

Argentina’s hosting of the 2021 Copa America has been suspended “in view of the current circumstances,” CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country endures a record coronavirus surge. The South American football body, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over political unrest, said it was considering other offers to hold the tournament. Only two weeks ago, Argentina offered to host the whole of the 2021 Copa America, replacing their current co-hosts Colombia, where a wave of civil unrest has rocked the country since late April.

La CONMEBOL informa que en atención a las circunstancias presentes ha resuelto suspender la organización de la Copa América en Argentina. La CONMEBOL analiza la oferta de otros países que mostraron interés en albergar el torneo continental. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

Copa America 2021 venue chaos: which country is hosting Copa America 2021?

On Sunday, CONMEBOL tweeted that Argentina was suspended from hosting the Copa America 2021, “CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organisation of the Copa America in Argentina. CONMEBOL is evaluating the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.” The South American football body, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over political unrest, said it was considering other offers to hold the tournament. Officials are expected to meet on Monday to decide on the next move for hosting the tournament.

Chile remains as the most likely option to host the Copa America, but the U.S. is the hemisphere’s strongest alternative.



However, it seems that CONMEBOL will do anything to keep the tournament alive in South America. — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) May 31, 2021

What happened to Copa America 2021? Why is Copa America in jeopardy?

Like other continental tournaments, Copa America was initially scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement. However, difficulties mounted in South America as the virus continued to strike the region hard and vaccine rollout remained slow.

An Argentine poll published on Friday found that most respondents were against holding the tournament as the country experiences its worst phase of the pandemic so far. Less than two weeks before Copa America’s scheduled start, Argentina is under a nine-day lockdown and experiencing record daily infections.

Argentina COVID-19 crisis

According to reports from Worldometer, Argentina is facing a surge of coronavirus infections, with strict lockdown measures imposed last weekend amid a seven-day average of 35,000 cases and 500 deaths. It reported that only just more than 5% of Argentina’s population is fully vaccinated.

