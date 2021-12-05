Is Cristiano Ronaldo Injured? Will He Play Man Utd Boss Ralf Rangnick's First Game Today?

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United's new temporary coach, is ready to wear the manager's hat for the first time in the Premier League against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Rangnick took over as Manchester United coach late last month after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired due to poor results in the English Premier League. Here's a glimpse at how Manchester United's lineup could look when they take the field at Old Trafford later this evening and whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the game.

According to reports, Ronaldo could miss Sunday's clash against the Eagles due to injury concerns. The Portuguese attacker reportedly injured himself while doing his signature 'SIUU' celebration after scoring a brace against Arsenal on Thursday. If reports are to be believed, Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford could get an opportunity to play in the match against Palace if Ronaldo is forced to miss out on Sunday. Mason Greenwood is also a good option for Rangnick to bring in place of Ronaldo in his first game as United's manager.

United's line-up for the Crystal Palace game could more or less be the same that they fielded against Arsenal on Thursday and won 3-2. The Sunday game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. IST.

Manchester United predicted XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Central Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Fred

Attacking Midfielders: Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo/Anthony Martial/Mason Greenwood

As far as Rangnick is concerned, the 62-year-old was announced as Manchester United's new interim manager on Monday, November 29. Rangnick has an outstanding track record in Germany, having managed various Bundesliga outfits such as Schalke 04, Hoffenheim, and RB Leipzig. Rangnick will remain in charge at Old Trafford until the end of the current season. United had earlier said that the interim manager will be at the helm of affairs until a new coach is appointed next year. If Rangnick manages to pull off a miracle and lead United to a Champions League victory, chances are that United might retain him as a full-time manager.

Image: AP