Is Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Real Madrid? LaLiga Star TEASES Ronaldo Transfer, Fans React

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to advance further in the Champions League following his side's debacle against FC Porto in the round of 16. Ever since, the reports of Ronaldo's purported return to Real Madrid have been doing the rounds with several Los Blancos superstars speaking on the same. Now, Brazilian youngster Vinicius Jr has commented on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Real Madrid, with fans now expecting the 36-year-old to leave Juventus.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo joining Real Madrid? Vinicius Jr has his say

Vinicius Jr spoke on the possible Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid reunion, while in an interview with TNT Sport. The Brazilian youngster went on to assert that Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend of the club, having achieved immense success at the Spanish capital.

However, he insisted that he couldn't speak much on the same. He isn't aware of what was happening, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would always be welcomed with open arms at Bernabeu, which isn't new Real Madrid news. Notably, Ronaldo left the club in 2018, following which Vinicius Jr arrived from Brazil.

Earlier striker Karim Benzema had recalled playing alongside the Portuguese forward while speaking with Sky Sports. He emphasised that it has been three years since Ronaldo's exit, stating that he wasn't the president or the coach to comment about the possibility of his return to Bernabeu.

Fans react to Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours

Real Madrid news: Zidane hints at possible Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid reunion

Earlier, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane spoke on the possibility of the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer during the pre-match presser ahead of the Elche clash. Ther 48-year-old insisted that Ronaldo is still a Juventus player, but didn't rule out a return for the Real Madrid all-time top goalscorer.

"We all know what he means for the club, what he did for the club. I coached Ronaldo, he's part of the club's history, his contribution was magnificent but right now he's a Juventus footballer and he's doing very well for the club and there's not much more I can add to all the things that have been said. He's a Juve footballer and I have to respect the club and the player," said Zidane.

Juventus transfer news: Will Ronaldo leave Turin next summer?

Ronaldo has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2022. There are no reports at the moment to suggest that the two parties are keen on extending the contract. If the Old Lady does not wish to extend Ronaldo's stay at Allianz Stadium, then the possibilities of his transfer in the next summer transfer window increases, to avoid letting him leave in 2022.

Image courtesy: Vinicius Jr Instagram