Is Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Quit Manchester United Soon? Here's What We Know

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second comeback to Manchester United in August this year. The move reportedly took place just when the summer transfer window was about to close. After parting ways with the Italian club Juventus FC, Man United's local rivals Manchester City were aiming to bring Ronaldo onboard but according to various reports, the reigning Premier League champions backed out at the very last minute, and thus, the Portuguese icon's homecoming became possible after being convinced by his former boss and the legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

While it has hardly been three months since Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract with Manchester United but lately, it has been learned that he is likely to leave the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd: Will CR7 bid adieu to the Red Devils?

According to the reports in the Express, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could demand an exit from Old Trafford should the team continue to come up with underwhelming performances. It is to be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute goals on a few occasions have ended up saving the 'Red Devils' from precarious situations this season mostly in the UEFA Champions League. As of now, the 13-time Premier League winners have not sealed a Champions League knockout berth and are currently placed at the sixth position in the EPL 2021/22 points table with just five wins from 11 matches including four losses and 17 points to their tally.

The report as per Spanish newspaper Marca further states that in case Manchester United end up missing out on UEFA Champions League 2022/23 qualification by failing to finish in the Top 4 of the ongoing Premier League season then Cristiano Ronaldo would be forced to make a move elsewhere.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo had made it clear that he had not returned to Old Trafford for holidaying and the focus is to add silverware in the trophy cabinet. At the same time, 'CR7' had also mentioned that he does not want to remain in his comfort zone at the twilight of his career.

"I said what I felt in that moment, that I'm here to win things. Manchester United is a sign of winning things and I'm not here for holidays", said Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to Sky Sports.

"I said to them I see huge potential in this team. They have very young players, players with potential, and I'm here to win and to help the team to build new stuff", he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

In the 2021/22 Premier League season, the 2016 Euro Cup winner has netted four goals from eight matches so far and when it comes to UCL, the football megastar has succeeded in finding the back of the net on five occasions in four outings.