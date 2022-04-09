Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Man United Against Everton? Here's The Official Update

Time is ticking for Manchester United to keep themselves in contention for a place in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils dropped two points last week against Leicester City with Cristiano Ronaldo missing the match due to illness.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, in his press conference ahead of the Everton vs Manchester United clash, has given an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability.

Everton vs Manchester United: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play the match?

Manchester United will be desperate to pick up all three points against the struggling Everton team who are battling for their Premier League survival. However, the big question that remains is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in the Everton vs Manchester United clash.

According to the Manchester United website, Ralf Rangnick in his press conference stated that he will have the services of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Everton match after the forward returned to training this week.

“Cristiano is back again but Luke is still injured," Ragnick said.

Rangkick named his team for the Everton game and Ronaldo will be starting up front for the Red Devils. Here is Manchester United's Playing XI:-

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

The news is definitely a great sign for Man United as the 37-year-old boasts an impressive record against the Toffees. Ronaldo played against Everton on 13 different occasions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Premier League: Team news for Everton vs Manchester United match

Manchester United

Luke Shaw will miss the Everton match after experiencing issues relating to the broken leg he suffered against PSV Eindhoven back in 2015. Midfielder Scott McTominay will also miss the match due to a foot problem. French defender Raphael Varane is also ruled out due to injury. Striker Edinson Cavani remains but will continue to be sidelined due to an injury he suffered with Uruguay during the international break.

Everton

For Everton, Donny van de Beek, who has played six games for the club since joining on loan will not be available for the match as he is ineligible to play the parent club. The Dutch midfielder recently picked up an injury that ruled him out of the matches against West Ham and Burnley.

Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes are also unlikely to be fit in time for the match against Manchester United. Nathan Patterson, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend have also been sidelined. Michael Keane and Allan are ready to return from suspension, with Allan missing the last three games since being shown a red card during the 1-0 win over Newcastle in March.