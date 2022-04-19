Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Man United Against Liverpool? Here's The Official Update

Premier League title contenders Liverpool are all set to host arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night, with the hope of moving two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, having played a match more. As for the Red Devils, their struggles have not gotten any better as they scraped through a 3-2 win against rock-bottom club Norwich City on Sunday as a result of an outstanding 60th career hat-trick from five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Ralf Rangnick's side set to play a high-flying Reds, the club will hope that their best payers feature for this all-important clash. Hence, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing against Liverpool and the official update Manchester United provided for the same.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Manchester United revealed the disappointing news to fans that Cristiano Ronaldo would not feature in the club's clash against Liverpool on Tuesday after one of his newborn twins sadly passed away. The boy's passing away was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

"Family is more important than everything, and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening, and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family," the Red Devils explained in a statement about why is Ronaldo not playing against Liverpool.

You have our complete love and support, @Cristiano ❤ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals tragic news of one of his twins passing away

