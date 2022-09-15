Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Against FC Sheriff In Europa League?

Manchester United will face FC Sheriff in the Europa League 2022-23 match at the Zimbru Stadium in Moldova. After starting their campaign with a 0-1 loss to Real Sociedad in their last Europa League game, United will now be looking to get their season back on track. Heading into the match, one of the biggest topics of discussion is star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s form.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

The 37-year-old is yet to open his tally of goals for United, having already appeared in six Premier League and one Europa League match. However, it is pertinent to mention that the Portuguese captain has played for the full 90-min duration, only in two games so far. Ronaldo trained with the squad during the training session ahead of the Europa League and is most likely to play for the Premier League club in Moldova tonight. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 IST on Thursday, September 15.

Erik ten Hag speaks about Ronaldo’s playing time vs FC Sheriff

During the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, United manager Erik ten Hag faced the question about Ronaldo playing against Sheriff. Despite Ronaldo being named in the squad, Ten Hag replied by saying, "I'm sorry but the Moldovan fans have to wait until tomorrow." The coach informed that Marcus Rashford didn’t travel with the team for the fixture, due to an injury. "He is not available. It is still the [same] consequence after Arsenal. He has a muscle injury," the coach said. Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the other absentees from the United squad.

Manchester United’s full squad for Europa League 2022 match against FC Sheriff

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Vitek.

Defenders: Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Garnacho, McNeill.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting Lineups

Sheriff Tiraspol: Maksym Koval; Renan Guedes, Stjepan Radeljic, Patrick Kpozo, Heron; Mouhamed Diop, Cedric Badolo, Moussa Kyabou; Iyayi Atiemwen, Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi, Abou Ouattara.

Manchester United: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Cristiano Ronaldo.