Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Vs Man City? Here's An Official Update

Manchester City hosts their arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23 match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. United head into the match seeking their fifth victory of the season, while City eye the victory, in a bid to reach closer to the table toppers Arsenal. The Old Trafford-based team picked up a 0-2 away win in their last outing, during the Europa League game against Sheriff.

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season in United’s last game and is expected to do so in Sunday’s game if he plays the game. Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match, manager Erik ten Hag made notable revelations about the squad against City. The manager revealed Harry Maguire is out of the squad due to injury, while Anthony Martial’s participation is doubtful.

'We have injuries following the international break': Erik ten Hag

As reported by Manchester United in their official website, ten Hag said, "We have injuries following [the international break]. Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I'm really happy with that situation. He is performing really well in training, he makes a good impression in training so we are also happy with that. And for the rest, only the long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams, they are not available”. Since the manager didn’t name Ronaldo on the list of injured players, the 37-year-old can be expected to play against City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City Team News

Coming to the Manchester City squad, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that John Stones will miss the game due to a hamstring injury during England’s 3-3 draw against Germany at the Wembley stadium in the UEFA Nations League game. On being asked about Stones in the press conference, Guardiola said, “I don’t know. He will be back when he is ready."

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Full Squads

Manchester City's Full Squad-

Goalkeepers - Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders - Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis

Midfielders - Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer

Forwards - Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Manchester United's Full Squad-

Goalkeepers - De Gea, Kovar.

Defenders - Varane, Dalot, Jones, Williams, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Mengi, Malacia, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders - Fernandes, Van de Beek, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen

Forwards - Martial, Ronaldo, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho