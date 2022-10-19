Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Vs Tottenham? Here's An Update

After a disappointing goalless draw to Newcastle United over the weekend, Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The game will begin live at 12:45 AM IST on Thursday, October 20. With the Red Devils already 11 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, they will hope to win this clash to ease off the pressure on them.

On the other hand, Antonio Conte's side have begun their campaign in outstanding fashion as they currently find themselves in third place with 23 points, just four points behind Arsenal. Hence, if Erik ten Hag's side are to defeat an in-form Tottenham side, they will need their best players on the pitch at all times. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Spurs or not.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Tottenham?

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has only made two Premier League starts under new Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, the 37-year-old does seem to be finding himself moving up the pecking order recently. The Portuguese international made two consecutive starts recently as he not only started the Red Devils' game against Newcastle United last weekend but also started in the UEFA Europa League match against Omonia. Moreover, with Ten Hag having substituted Ronaldo early in the game against the Magpies, the Portuguese international is likely to feature against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo has an outstanding record against Spurs as he almost single-handedly helped his side achieve a 3-2 victory against them last season. As seen in the video below, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unstoppable last season as he scored a fantastic hat-trick to help his side claim all three points. Ronaldo made such a huge difference that opposition coach Antonio Conte also gave the ultimate praise to the 37-year-old ahead of the Manchester United vs Tottenham coach.

"Last season he scored a hat-trick against us. We're talking about an incredible player, a top player. We're talking about a player who continues to make a difference for the team in which he plays. I have a lot of admiration for Cristiano, for his professionalism, but I hope he will remain calm, not like last season when he scored three goals. We lost 3-2, but we lost to him, not to United last season. I remember that very well because we played a very good game," explained the Italian coach.