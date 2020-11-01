Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight? Juventus Team News Vs Spezia

Spezia will face Juventus at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi on Serie A matchday 6 on Sunday, November 1 with the game scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). While Juventus fell to a bizarre defeat in the Champions League to Barcelona, that loss came without Cristiano Ronaldo leading the frontline. The Portuguese ace missed the last four games for Juventus due to COVID-19. However, the 35-year-old spent 19 days in quarantine since his first COVID-19 positive test and the club has now confirmed that Ronaldo is clear of the deadly bug.

Cristiano Ronaldo return: Juventus forward tests negative for COVID-19 after spending a fortnight in quarantine

On Friday, Juventus released a statement confirming that their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo tested negative for COVID-19 following two positive tests. Ronaldo first tested positive for coronavirus while training at the Portugal national team camp earlier this month. This forced Ronaldo to miss Portugal's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden.

Portugal's highest goalscorer took another COVID-19 test just before the UCL game against Barcelona this week and tested positive once again, ruling him out for the game against the Catalan side. In total, Ronaldo missed four games for Juventus due to coronavirus. However, it appears Ronaldo will now return to training with Juventus after spending 19 days in quarantine.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs Spezia? When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Although Ronaldo failed to train with Juventus's first-team squad on Friday, there is still a possibility that he could play against Spezia. While spending time in quarantine, Ronaldo kept himself fit and often posted videos of himself exercising. There has also been no Cristiano Ronaldo injury update by Juventus which could see the Portuguese winger feature against Spezia on Sunday.

Juventus team news, injuries suspensions ahead of Spezia clash

Andrea Pirlo's side have been boosted with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and there is also good news in the form of veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, who trained with the squad on Friday. Even Matthijs de Ligt, who missed the start of Juve's new season, was seen training with the squad. However, left-back Alex Sandro still remains on the sidelines due to a muscle injury.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram