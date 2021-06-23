Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight? Portugal Predicted Lineup Vs France

Defending European champions Portugal will take on 2018 World Cup winners France in their final group stage encounter of Euro 2020 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, June 23. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24). With Portugal looking to top the Group F standings they will need all their star players to be fit. With the stakes so high for Fernando Santos' side, it raises the questions: 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs France' or 'When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?'

Why is a Cristiano Ronaldo return to the starting line-up against France essential for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo may be nearing the end of his career but that has not stopped him from still being one of the most valuable players in this Portugal side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is chasing the record for the most number of international goals and is in touching distance of achieving this feat. The 36-year old's strike against Germany a few days ago took Ronaldo's goal tally for Portugal to 107, only two shy of Ali Daei's record. The Iranian legend scored 109 goals in just 149 games for his side before retiring after the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Therefore, considering his importance to any side a Cristiano Ronaldo return to the starting line-up is vital to boost the chances of Portugal against France.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs France? What is the latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update?

According to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update, the Portuguese international is completely fit to start tonight's game against France. The Juventus forward played the entire 90 minutes on Saturday against Germany and seems fit to play another 90 mins against France tonight. Portuguese fans will hope that Ronaldo can guide his team to victory to help his side finish at the top of Group F. As things stand, Portugal are currently third in the Group F standings with 3 points, one point behind leaders France and level on points with second-placed Germany.

France vs Portugal team news: Cristiano Ronaldo return expected in Portugal's starting line-up

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

France predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram