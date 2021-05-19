Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Atalanta? Juventus FC Team News

The Coppa Italia returns this week as Juventus FC lock horns with Atalanta in the finale on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, May 20 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Juventus are yet to win a trophy this season and Andrea Pirlo’s men cannot afford to lose this game. So, considering the importance of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo's availability will be keen for Juventus fans as CR7 is the key player of the team. This raises the question – “Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?”

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

The Cristiano Ronaldo return is certain as he’s completely fit for the game against Atalanta. CR7 played the last game against Inter Milan on Saturday, even scoring a goal in the 24th minute. Ahead of that, Pirlo’s men were defeated by AC Milan (0-3) at Serie A, before coming back and defeating Sassuolo (1-3).

Juventus FC vs Atalanta preview

Despite the recent wins, Juventus FC had an average campaign by their standards, failing to meet the expectations on numerous occasions. The Bianconeri are currently at the fifth spot of the Serie A standings, winning 22 and losing 6 games. Atalanta, on the other hand, have been exceptional this season and are sitting at the second spot of the Serie A table with a win-loss record of 23-5. La Dea have scored an astonishing 17 goals in their last five games and will be confident going into this match.

Juventus FC vs Atalanta H2H record

According to reports, Juventus FC and Atalanta have collided 42 times in the past, with Juventus winning a majority of 28 matches. Atalanta have managed to win only five games, while the others ended in a draw. However, Atalanta bested Juventus in their last clash that took place in the Serie A earlier this year.

Juventus FC vs Atalanta team news

Juventus FC

While Juventus FC have not included anyone on their injured list, Merih Demiral is reported doubtful due to his fitness concerns. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off against Inter Milan and is suspended for the finale.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Merih Demiral

Suspended: Rodrigo Bentancur

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi will miss the finale against Juventus FC as he’s currently recovering from an injury. Mario Pasalic replaced Toloi in the game against Genoa and is likely to join the starting line-up on Wednesday.

Injured: Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

