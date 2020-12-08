Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Barcelona? Juventus Team News For Champions League

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo brought up his 75th career goal when he scored against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. However, the 35-year-old failed to net against Torino in the derby, although the defending Serie A champions defeated the city rivals following an epic comeback. Manager Andrea Pirlo will be hoping for the club ace to arrive in the top clutch when Juventus travel to Camp Nou for the final matchday of the competition's group stage.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Any Cristiano Ronaldo injury update ahead of Barca clash?

Ronaldo could not participate in Juventus' game against Barcelona at Allianz Stadium. The Portuguese had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, compelling him to miss out on the crucial fixture. His absence was felt in Turin when the Catalan giants humiliated the hosts.

Ousmane Dembele bagged the opener in the 14th minute, hinting at regaining his top form. Besides, Lionel Messi doubled the lead for manager Ronald Koeman from the spot after Federico Bernardeschi brought down Ansu Fati inside the box. Looking to brush the defeat aside, Ronaldo is completely fit for the Camp Nou fixture.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo return at Camp Nou confirmed

Pirlo, in the pre-match presser, has confirmed that the Portuguese superstar will play against Barcelona on Tuesday. The manager also claims that Ronaldo's top form ensures he is in the right place at the right time, which propels the rest of the teammates to pass the ball to him.

Pirlo also refused to delve into talks of the better player between Messi and Ronaldo. Agreeing to Koeman's comments, Pirlo stated it would be completely wrong to compare between the two, knowing the fact that they have put on a spectacle for millions of fans. "We just have to thank them", said the Juventus boss.

Juventus team news ahead of Barcelona clash

With Cristiano Ronaldo return at Camp Nou on the cards for the first time since his Real Madrid exit in 2018, the Portuguese superstar would want to have a wider impact tonight. And Pirlo has a decent squad with fewer injury concerns to avenge the previous defeat. Georgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are the only two players unavailable for the crunch fixture.

Image courtesy: Juventus Instagram