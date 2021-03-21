Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Benevento? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

Defending Serie A champions Juventus will continue their league title defence when they square off against Benevento on Sunday, March 21. The Bianconeri trail at the third spot in the Serie A standings and will look to cut down on the deficit to current leaders Inter Milan. The previous game's undoubted hero Cristiano Ronaldo's availability will be keen for Andrea Pirlo on Matchday 27. This raises the question - 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?'

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo started in the attack against Cagliari last weekend. The 36-year-old went on to score a hat-trick in the opening 33 minutes of the game to win the tie for his side. Although Giovanni Simeone did score once in the second half for Cagliari, his efforts proved unfruitful as Juventus went on to defend their lead until the final whistle.

The Cristiano Ronaldo return is certain as he completely fit for the game against Benevento. He played the entire duration of the game against Cagliari and is likely to start for Andrea Pirlo in the attack alongside Spain international Alvaro Morata. The Portuguese forward will be keen on extending his lead further as the Serie A top scorer for the season.

Juventus, Benevento team news amid Cristiano Ronaldo injury rumours

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala has struggled with injuries since the start of the season. He is ruled out of the Benevento clash citing a knee injury. Weston McKennie misses out on action due to a hip injury, while Juan Cuadrado remains suspended. Besides, the likes of Merih Demiral. Alex Sandro and Aaron Ramsey are also the key absentees.

Benevento have some key injury concerns ahead of the Allianz Stadium trip. Gaetano Letizia is out at least until the end of the month due to a hamstring injury. Fabio Depaoli will return only in April as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Moreover, Iago Falque, Pasquale Schiattarella and Kamil Gilk are among the major absentees.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Serie A standings update

Juventus sit third in the Serie A standings, having racked up 55 goals in 26 games. Despite bagging four wins in the previous five league games, Ronaldo and co. trail by 10 points to current Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Notably, Juventus have played a game lesser than Antonio Conte's men.

On the other hand, Benevento languish at the 16th spot in the Serie A standings with 26 points in 27 games. Benevento have struggled for fine form with three defeats and two draws in the previous five games.

